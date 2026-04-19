Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 13,874 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,187 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,874 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare comprises about 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Addus HomeCare worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,201,560 shares of the company's stock worth $141,772,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $6,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company's stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,490 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,104 shares of the company's stock worth $153,163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company's stock.

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Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $46,569.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,628.80. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $29,922.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,200.80. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,768,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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