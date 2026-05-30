Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 14,859 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $218.26. The company has a market cap of $183.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.34.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL.

Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story.

A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move.

Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin expansion is slowing as custom chip costs rise and competition intensifies, which could limit earnings leverage if revenue growth cools.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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