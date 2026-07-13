Triglav Investments D.O.O. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $311.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $301.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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