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Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Triglav Investments D.O.O. trimmed its Mastercard stake by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,563 shares and leaving it with 36,844 shares valued at about $21.0 million. Mastercard remains the fund’s 16th-largest holding and makes up roughly 1.3% of its portfolio.
  • Mastercard reported solid quarterly results, with EPS of $4.60 beating estimates and revenue of $8.40 billion topping expectations. Revenue grew 15.8% year over year, underscoring continued strength in the business.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive despite some mixed rating changes, with MarketBeat showing an average Buy rating and a consensus price target of $656.04. Recent coverage also highlighted Mastercard’s potential in digital assets, stablecoins, and blockchain-based payment infrastructure.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mastercard.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

MA opened at $494.45 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $501.23 and its 200-day moving average is $527.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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