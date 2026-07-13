Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 12,877 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,138,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $224,540,000 after acquiring an additional 258,204 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Solar by 1,054.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,219 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $5,304,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $4,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on First Solar to $270 from $250 and maintained a positive rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Benzinga report on Susquehanna price target increase

Susquehanna raised its price target on First Solar to $270 from $250 and maintained a positive rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted First Solar as a strong value stock, which may support the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to move the shares on its own. Zacks value stock article

Zacks highlighted First Solar as a strong value stock, which may support the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to move the shares on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action reminders and lead-plaintiff deadline alerts tied to First Solar, reinforcing legal uncertainty and potential investor concern around the company. Newsfile class action alert

Multiple law firms issued class-action reminders and lead-plaintiff deadline alerts tied to First Solar, reinforcing legal uncertainty and potential investor concern around the company. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also tied the stock’s weakness to the earlier steep selloff and reduced 2026 guidance, which continues to hang over sentiment. PR Newswire class action alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $228.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,750. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $107,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,622,428.56. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $227.83 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.85 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. First Solar's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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