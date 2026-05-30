Triglav Investments D.O.O. Raises Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 282.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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