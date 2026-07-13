Triglav Investments D.O.O. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 461.6% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TMO opened at $526.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.36 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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