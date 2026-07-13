Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 3,200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Triglav Investments D.O.O. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Navigate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $568,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $855,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 125,768 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $34,159,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $327.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $326.72.

View Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $327.60 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $257.49 and a 52 week high of $328.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company's fifty day moving average is $313.03 and its 200-day moving average is $303.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Norfolk Southern News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Norfolk Southern this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Norfolk Southern from $330 to $360, signaling more upside potential even though the firm kept a neutral rating. Benzinga report

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Norfolk Southern from $330 to $360, signaling more upside potential even though the firm kept a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Stephens upgraded Norfolk Southern to hold, a modestly more favorable stance that can support sentiment around the stock. Tickerreport.com article

Stephens upgraded Norfolk Southern to hold, a modestly more favorable stance that can support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: A Globe and Mail roundup noted that analyst views on Norfolk Southern are mixed, reinforcing that investors are balancing optimism on valuation with caution on near-term fundamentals. The Globe and Mail article

A Globe and Mail roundup noted that analyst views on Norfolk Southern are mixed, reinforcing that investors are balancing optimism on valuation with caution on near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $331 to $316 and kept a neutral rating, suggesting limited upside from current levels and some pressure on sentiment. Benzinga report

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $331 to $316 and kept a neutral rating, suggesting limited upside from current levels and some pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a surge in put buying, which can indicate that some traders are positioning for downside or hedging against short-term weakness. Options trading report

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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