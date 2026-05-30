Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 8,841 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMD. HSBC downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $527.20. The firm has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $327.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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