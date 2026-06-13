Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $19.14 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 48,510 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,395,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $361,879,000 after acquiring an additional 334,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,842.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $3,704,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 707,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,422,275.70. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 11,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,446,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,742. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,159 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $132.63 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 29.59%.The firm had revenue of $773.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. East West Bancorp's payout ratio is 31.97%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

See Also

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