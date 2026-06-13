Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

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Key Headlines Impacting Burlington Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Burlington Stores (BURL) for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint.

The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop.

Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook.

An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying, often a sign that some investors are positioning for more downside or hedging risk in BURL.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $338.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $351.85. The business's 50 day moving average is $321.40 and its 200 day moving average is $304.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.Burlington Stores's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

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