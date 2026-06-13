Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,474 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE VMI opened at $546.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.56 and a 12-month high of $548.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.10%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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