Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 86,931 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,306 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,931 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $166.13 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $178.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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