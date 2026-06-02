Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in Trimble were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Trimble Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Trimble

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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