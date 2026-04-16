Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,050 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.11% of Trimble worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Trimble Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Trimble's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,518.65. This represents a 27.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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