Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801,236 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 81,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.04% of Trinity Industries worth $154,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 880.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TRN opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.87 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 12.37%.Trinity Industries's quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Trinity Industries's payout ratio is 39.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

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About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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