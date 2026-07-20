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Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Trinity Industries logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jennison Associates LLC cut its Trinity Industries stake by 12.4% in the first quarter, selling 344,915 shares and leaving it with 2.44 million shares valued at about $78.6 million.
  • Trinity Industries beat earnings expectations for the latest quarter, posting EPS of $0.32 versus the $0.28 estimate, though revenue came in below forecasts at $492 million and fell 16% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 3.4%, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $35.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443,321 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 344,915 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Trinity Industries worth $78,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,775 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,772 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 329.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,990 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 489,348 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1,341.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,098 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.0%

TRN stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.87 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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