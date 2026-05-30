Triodos Investment Management BV Has $13.32 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,613,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,126 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $666,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $323,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $335,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

ZBRA stock opened at $243.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,654 shares of company stock worth $911,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here