Triodos Investment Management BV Has $46.32 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,728,492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,456,223,000 after buying an additional 116,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $2,856,987,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,739,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $576.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Article Title

Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Article Title

Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Article Title

Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical also appeared in broader “physical AI” and robotics commentary, which is more of a thematic mention than a company-specific catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,481 shares of company stock worth $2,673,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $424.59 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.30 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.54 and a 200-day moving average of $506.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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