Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 235,997 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned about 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 601.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.03. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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