Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,095 shares of the company's stock after selling 325,905 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for 0.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. China Renaissance restated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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