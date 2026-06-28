Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 544.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,747 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trip.com Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trip.com reported first-quarter revenue of $2.35 billion, above analyst expectations, with revenue up 17.2% from a year ago and management highlighting resilient global travel demand.

Trip.com reported first-quarter revenue of $2.35 billion, above analyst expectations, with revenue up 17.2% from a year ago and management highlighting resilient global travel demand. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintain bullish ratings despite cutting targets, including Barclays with an overweight rating, Citi with a buy rating, and Mizuho with an outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

Several analysts still maintain bullish ratings despite cutting targets, including Barclays with an overweight rating, Citi with a buy rating, and Mizuho with an outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of about $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, which appears below the broader market’s revenue expectations and signals slower growth ahead. Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of about $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, which appears below the broader market’s revenue expectations and signals slower growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: Trip.com missed earnings estimates, reporting $0.83 EPS versus the $0.85 consensus, which adds to concerns that profitability is not keeping pace with revenue growth. Trip.com (TCOM) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates

Trip.com missed earnings estimates, reporting $0.83 EPS versus the $0.85 consensus, which adds to concerns that profitability is not keeping pace with revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms lowered price targets in response to the update, including Nomura to $51 from $71, Citi to $64 from $82, Barclays to $60 from $75, and Mizuho to $65 from $79, reflecting a more cautious outlook. Benzinga price target update

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trip.com Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trip.com Group wasn't on the list.

While Trip.com Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here