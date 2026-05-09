Triton Financial Group Inc Purchases 20,124 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Triton Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 926.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,295 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Triton Financial Group Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triton Financial Group Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $368.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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