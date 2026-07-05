Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Triumph Financial worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,008 shares of the company's stock worth $127,202,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,515,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,939,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 868,807 shares of the company's stock worth $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,678 shares of the company's stock worth $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,229,547.80. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.01 per share, with a total value of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,096.04. This trade represents a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Report on TFIN

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.39. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.47.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report).

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