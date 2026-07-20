Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $148.99 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 10.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Lumentum worth $148,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $732.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company's fifty day moving average is $865.06 and its 200 day moving average is $713.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,558.72. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $995.00 to $800.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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