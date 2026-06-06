Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 21.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day moving average of $416.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.85 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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