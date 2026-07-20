Trivest Advisors Ltd Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 116,000 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 5.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $81,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $787.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $887.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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