Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,950 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. STMicroelectronics accounts for about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,299 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts: Sign Up

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.81 and a beta of 1.93.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.19%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Read Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STMicroelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STMicroelectronics wasn't on the list.

While STMicroelectronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here