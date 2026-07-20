Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. TTM Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,494 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,035 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $132.00 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 3,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $638,520.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,015,682.04. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total transaction of $272,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,595.40. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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