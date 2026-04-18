Trivium Point Advisory LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 183,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,682 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,655 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $349.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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