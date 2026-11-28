Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 123,500 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $22,977,000. Boeing makes up 2.1% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 94,976 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 82,479 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 57.2% in the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. T3 Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,487.1% in the third quarter. T3 Companies LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 347.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,183 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised Boeing to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 2,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.03 per share, for a total transaction of $510,438.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,242.51. This trade represents a 78.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akhil Johri purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.69 per share, with a total value of $500,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $525,073.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 11,770 shares of company stock worth $2,008,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

These are some of the BA headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Qantas is reportedly close to choosing Boeing for most of an order of about 20 long-range aircraft, a potential commercial-jet sales boost if finalized. Qantas set to award Boeing bulk of 20-jet order

Qantas is reportedly close to choosing Boeing for most of an order of about 20 long-range aircraft, a potential commercial-jet sales boost if finalized. Neutral Sentiment: Boeing is named among companies in reports on growing directed-energy and hypersonic-defense markets. The reports point to broader industry opportunity, but do not identify a specific Boeing contract or revenue gain. Directed energy weapons market report Hypersonic defense market report

Boeing is named among companies in reports on growing directed-energy and hypersonic-defense markets. The reports point to broader industry opportunity, but do not identify a specific Boeing contract or revenue gain. Negative Sentiment: A law firm announced an investigation into possible securities-law violations involving Boeing. It is an investigation announcement, not a finding of wrongdoing, but may add legal uncertainty. Kaplan Fox investigation announcement

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.14. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $155.56 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.47) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace manufacturer that designs, builds and supports commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems. Its commercial aircraft include the 737, 767, 777 and 787 families, serving airlines and other operators around the world. Boeing's defense and space business supplies military aircraft, rotorcraft, weapons, satellites and space systems to government customers. Its services business provides maintenance, training, parts and other support to commercial and government aviation and defense customers.

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