Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $112.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $269.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alibaba Group

In other news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $164,305.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,065.70. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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