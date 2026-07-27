Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,350,000 Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,374,000. Cipher Mining comprises about 1.1% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Cipher Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $929,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,451,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,107,932.16. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 1,800,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $47,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,516,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,584,334,394.28. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,245,336 shares of company stock valued at $83,803,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 427.79% and a negative return on equity of 117.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Free Report).

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