Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 122.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $920.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $966.27 and its 200 day moving average is $624.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

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Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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