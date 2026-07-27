Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $26.08 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,080,000. Amentum comprises 1.6% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Amentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amentum by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 316,277 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 5,325.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,836 shares of the company's stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 454,305 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 310,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,614,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company's stock.

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Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE AMTM opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Amentum from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amentum

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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