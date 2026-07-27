Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,627,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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