Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GH Research PLC $GHRS

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS - Free Report) by 165.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,472 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 617,260 shares during the quarter. GH Research accounts for about 0.9% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of GH Research worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GH Research by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company's stock.

GH Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. GH Research PLC has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.28.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHRS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on GH Research from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GH Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.38.

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About GH Research

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm's lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

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