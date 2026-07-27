Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Takes $9.76 Million Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 807,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 79.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Global this week:

Negative Sentiment: Liberty Global reported Q2 2026 EPS of ($1.07) , well below analyst expectations of ($0.48) , reinforcing concerns about profitability and helping drive the stock down. Liberty Global Reports Q2 2026 Results

Liberty Global reported Q2 2026 EPS of , well below analyst expectations of , reinforcing concerns about profitability and helping drive the stock down. Negative Sentiment: The company also highlighted negative net margin and negative return on equity , which suggests the business is still struggling to convert revenue into earnings. Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The company also highlighted and , which suggests the business is still struggling to convert revenue into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it is targeting $2 billion in year-end corporate cash and still plans to advance the Ziggo Group spin-off to mid-2027, a longer-term restructuring move that could eventually unlock value but does not offset the near-term earnings miss. Liberty Global targets $2B year-end corporate cash while advancing Ziggo Group spin to mid-'27

Management said it is targeting and still plans to advance the to mid-2027, a longer-term restructuring move that could eventually unlock value but does not offset the near-term earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Additional news about unusual options activity and short-interest data suggests traders are positioning for continued volatility, but these items are less important than the earnings disappointment.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.59). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $621,729.04. This trade represents a 50.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBTYA

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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