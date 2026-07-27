Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 655,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,744,000. Mineralys Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Mineralys Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3,431.3% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 365,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,692 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MLYS. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

MLYS opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.66. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 104,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $2,696,811.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,560. This represents a 73.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 14,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $401,720.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,813,200.94. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,280 shares of company stock worth $6,018,442. 18.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mineralys Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mineralys Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here