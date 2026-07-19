True North Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,528 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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