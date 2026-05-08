Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10,408 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,139 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Newmont were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after buying an additional 637,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $687,223,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $585,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,653 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,996,775 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 692,560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $414,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised a wide set of near‑ and multi‑year EPS forecasts for Newmont (several reports on May 6–7). Upgrades include quarterly bumps (multiple Q3/Q4 2026–2027 estimates) and a material lift to FY2026–FY2028 estimates (FY2028 raised to $10.63 from $8.87). These revisions signal analysts expect stronger earnings power ahead.

Zacks Research raised a wide set of near‑ and multi‑year EPS forecasts for Newmont (several reports on May 6–7). Upgrades include quarterly bumps (multiple Q3/Q4 2026–2027 estimates) and a material lift to FY2026–FY2028 estimates (FY2028 raised to $10.63 from $8.87). These revisions signal analysts expect stronger earnings power ahead. Positive Sentiment: Newmont was cited among companies reporting standout Q1 results this season (record/strong Q1 performance highlighted by market coverage), reinforcing the case that recent operating results support the raised estimates. Article Title

Newmont was cited among companies reporting standout Q1 results this season (record/strong Q1 performance highlighted by market coverage), reinforcing the case that recent operating results support the raised estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the EPS upgrades, Zacks maintained a "Hold" rating on NEM — meaning the firm increased earnings expectations but did not shift to a buy recommendation, which may limit positive investor reaction.

Despite the EPS upgrades, Zacks maintained a "Hold" rating on NEM — meaning the firm increased earnings expectations but did not shift to a buy recommendation, which may limit positive investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term share weakness can stem from factors not covered in these items — e.g., profit-taking after a strong run, moves in gold and dollar prices, or broader market risk sentiment. These drivers often outweigh single‑firm estimate changes in the near term.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $330,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,074.65. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,475 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $113.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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