Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,647 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $380,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,413.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EOG Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG topped Q1 expectations on both EPS and revenue, reported higher production and stronger-than-expected free cash flow, and noted roughly $950M returned to shareholders in the quarter — a concrete near-term cash-return signal. Read More.

EOG topped Q1 expectations on both EPS and revenue, reported higher production and stronger-than-expected free cash flow, and noted roughly $950M returned to shareholders in the quarter — a concrete near-term cash-return signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 plan targeting about $8.5B of free cash flow and committing to return at least 70% of discretionary cash to shareholders — a strong framework for buybacks/dividends if delivery holds. Read More.

Management outlined a 2026 plan targeting about $8.5B of free cash flow and committing to return at least 70% of discretionary cash to shareholders — a strong framework for buybacks/dividends if delivery holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: EOG declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share (roughly a 3.0% yield) — supports income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns.

EOG declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share (roughly a 3.0% yield) — supports income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity: Mizuho nudged its price target up to $149 but kept a "neutral" rating — modestly constructive on the valuation but not an explicit buy signal. Read More.

Analyst activity: Mizuho nudged its price target up to $149 but kept a "neutral" rating — modestly constructive on the valuation but not an explicit buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market recognition: EOG was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income list and appears on several “income” stock roundups — positive PR but not a direct catalyst. Read More.

Market recognition: EOG was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income list and appears on several “income” stock roundups — positive PR but not a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks flagged a new risk: EOG plans higher capex in 2026, which could reduce free cash flow and limit shareholder returns if execution or realized commodity prices fall short — a key reason for investor caution today. Read More.

TipRanks flagged a new risk: EOG plans higher capex in 2026, which could reduce free cash flow and limit shareholder returns if execution or realized commodity prices fall short — a key reason for investor caution today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Though Q1 beat, analysts and headlines called the company’s outlook tepid/ cautious — that forward-looking tone (and any guidance implying higher spending or slower margin expansion) likely pressured the stock. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $134.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.43%. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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