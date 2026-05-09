Truist Financial Corp Has $10.08 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,144 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,650 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company's stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an overweight rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan target cut

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock.

Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Benzinga report on weak pet care demand

The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook.

Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP announced a securities fraud investigation into Zoetis, adding another overhang for shares as investors assess potential legal risk.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 27.80%.Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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