Truist Financial Corp Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,535 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Natera were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $12,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,871,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,129 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $34,096,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Natera by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 1,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.10, for a total value of $344,520.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 187,511 shares in the company, valued at $38,270,995.10. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $1,191,769.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,769 shares in the company, valued at $30,777,983.66. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,747,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company's stock.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $219.82 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.23 and a 200 day moving average of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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