Truist Financial Corp Has $19.76 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 131,363 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,574 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,079,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1%

WEC stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 78.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 276,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,930,704. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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