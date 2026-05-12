Truist Financial Corp Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $365.88 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $368.95. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 158.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $569,055.96. Following the sale, the director owned 13,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,400,641.90. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,557 shares of company stock valued at $137,590,774. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Key Headlines Impacting MACOM Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland raised its price target on MACOM Technology Solutions to $375, signaling additional upside after the company’s strong momentum. Northland Raises its Price Target on MACOM Technology (MTSI) to $375

Northland raised its price target on MACOM Technology Solutions to $375, signaling additional upside after the company’s strong momentum. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Barclays, Truist, Susquehanna, JPMorgan, and Needham, reiterated bullish views or highlighted strong price appreciation potential, reinforcing investor confidence in MTSI. Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Multiple firms, including Barclays, Truist, Susquehanna, JPMorgan, and Needham, reiterated bullish views or highlighted strong price appreciation potential, reinforcing investor confidence in MTSI. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pieces pointed to MACOM’s AI and data center exposure as a key driver, suggesting the company is benefiting from strong demand trends in high-growth semiconductor markets. MACOM Technology: A Showcase Of AI Momentum

Analysts and commentary pieces pointed to MACOM’s AI and data center exposure as a key driver, suggesting the company is benefiting from strong demand trends in high-growth semiconductor markets. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position outstanding, so it does not appear to be a major near-term trading factor for the stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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