Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,750 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,734,070 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,774,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,476 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,071,206 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,865,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,986,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,148,055,000 after purchasing an additional 606,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 106.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428,007 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $938,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $937,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,409 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sempra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, Director Cynthia J. Warner bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.95 per share, with a total value of $232,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,011.25. This trade represents a 28.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $146,789.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,895.54. This trade represents a 24.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and sold 7,539 shares worth $706,906. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.6575 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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