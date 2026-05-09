Truist Financial Corp Sells 41,731 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,014 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,731 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 100,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 118,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 344,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,983,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $120.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research lowered shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.63.

Get Our Latest Report on BJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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