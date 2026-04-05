Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 27,902 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 884.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,057 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 27,902 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,379.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $79,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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