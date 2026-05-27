TrustBank Acquires New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TrustBank acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,839 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of TrustBank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $553.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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